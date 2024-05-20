Advertisement

Pune: The Pune Teen whose reckless driving claimed the lives of 2 software engineers has reportedly told officers that his father was aware that he was consuming liquor. The minor admitted to officers that despite his lack of driver's training and a valid license, his father allowed him access to a grey Porsche. Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari at Yerwada Police Station filed an FIR, which disclosed that the father was well aware of his son's underage drinking habits, even permitting him to attend parties where alcohol was consumed.

Meanwhile, a CCTV video has been doing rounds on social media wherein the 17-year-old can be seen consuming liquor with his friends at Cosie bar. The CCTV video is reported to have been captured moments before the mishap. Reports claimed that the teenager was celebrating his Class 12 results with friends. In the video, the teenager is seen with his friends surrounded by alcohol bottles. He is only four months away from turning 18.

Juvenile Got Bail in 15 Hours

On the other hand, several questions have been raised on the juvenile court that has granted bail to the boy within 15 hours of the incident, imposing several conditions. The court instructed the teen to study traffic rules and work with the Traffic Police for 15 days. Additionally, he must write a 300-word essay on the societal impact of road accidents and potential solutions.

The court noted that the crime was not severe enough to warrant denying bail to the juvenile, who is reportedly connected to VVIPs.

Furthermore, the court mandated the teen to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and seek rehabilitation at a de-addiction centre. He is also required to make a presentation on traffic rules before the Juvenile Justice Board. The court emphasized that he should assist road accident victims in the future.

2 Killed After Porsche Hits Two-wheeler In Pune City; Minor Detained

.

.

How The Mishap Took Place?

The accident took place on Sunday and two people were killed when a speeding luxury car driven by a juvenile hit their motorcycle in Pune city. The accident took place around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar when a group of friends after a party at a restaurant in the area was returning home on their motorbikes.

Near the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car hit one of the motorcycles following which its two riders fell from the vehicle and died on the spot, as per the FIR.

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings, it said. A video surfaced on social media wherein a group of people was seen thrashing the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, as per the FIR.

A case was registered against the car driver at the Yerawada police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.