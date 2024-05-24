Advertisement

Pune: The Pune Police probing the Porsche car crash incident involving the minor son of an established builder, will confront the accused’s driver and three of his friends on Friday.

Their statements will be recorded by police. The three friends and the primary eyewitnesses who were present in the car during the incident, will be confronted together with the driver. The statements of all 4 eyewitnesses will be corroborated by the police.

Forensic Team Examines Porsche Car

Earlier on Thursday, the Pune police quizzed the grandfather of the minor accused while a forensic team examined the Porsche car involved in the accident.

The accused teenager's friend and his driver who were accompanying him in the car at the time of the accident were also questioned by the crime branch officials.

For the unversed, a Porsche car, allegedly driven by the minor accused, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager, who was initially granted bail, was sent to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday following a nationwide outrage.

"The grandfather, one of the friends of the teenager who was with him in the car when the accident took place, and the driver were questioned today in connection with the car accident," news agency PTI quoted a crime branch official as saying.

The teenager's father, a prominent city-based builder, has also been arrested in the case.

Police Collecting CCTV Footages

The police, while seeking the custody of the minor's father, had told the court on Wednesday that as the juvenile wanted to drive the car, the driver called his employer (minor's father) and told him about his son's demand and it was his dad who told the driver to let his son drive the car.

Simultaneously, the law enforcement are also collecting the CCTV footage of the entire route taken by the car that night to find out who was actually driving the car. On the night of the accident, the car travelled from his residence to Cosie restaurant, then to Blak Club and from there to the accident spot.

The police said that they have seized one phone belonging to the minor's father who is currently in police custody which can prove crucial for the probe in the case.

