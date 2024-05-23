Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 00:43 IST
Porsche Killer's Blood Samples Taken Twice, 3-4 Hrs Apart: Pune Top Cop Admits | Exclusive
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has made a huge admission that blood samples from Porsche killer brat was collected twice after a gap of 3-4 hours.
- India
New Delhi: Hours after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday remanded the killer brat allegedly involved in a car accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area here that claimed two lives to an observation home till June 5, the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar admitted that the blood samples of the Porsche driver were collected twice within a gap of three to four hours. Pune top cop's admission came after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief confronted him during a LIVE television interaction.
When pressed by Arnab about the necessity of two blood samples and the potential for manipulation, Commissioner Kumar admitted that two blood samples were taken. "Yes, 2 blood samples were collected as a matter of precaution," he admitted. “Just in case one blood report gets tampered with, we have the other one with us for reference," he added.
Arnab questioned, "Can you clarify why a long rope was given to this boy? Were there two blood samples taken, and was there any manipulation involved?" To which Kumar responded, "There is no truth in the fact that a long rope was given.”
Commissioner Kumar further clarified the legal stance of the case, highlighting the severity of the offense. "We are not making a case of 304A IPC, which is a bailable offense," he declared. “Instead, we are pursuing charges under 302 IPC due to the reckless and negligent actions of the intoxicated teenager.”
Republic questions the time gap between the 2 blood samples
Pressed further on the time gap between the two blood samples, Kumar replied “3-4 hours between collections.”
“The first sample was collected at one hospital and the other at the second hospital. There was a gap of around 3-4 hours,” the Pune top cop said.
However, when confronted by Arnab regarding the potential impact of alcohol leaving the bloodstream within such a timeframe, Commissioner Kumar didn’t have any answers.
Shiv Sena leader Ajay Bhosle’s big revelations
While speaking with Arnab Goswami on the debate, Shiv Sena leader Ajay Bhosle made big allegation. He said that builder Vishal Aggarwal's family has connections with Chhota Rajan.
“Brothers Surendra Kumar Agarwal and Ram Kumar Agarwal started fighting over property distribution in 2007-2008....later, Surendra Kumar Agarwal went to Bangkok to meet Chhota Rajan and gave him supari to kill me and Ram Kumar Agarwal,” Agarwal told Arnab
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 00:42 IST