Updated April 19th, 2022 at 21:17 IST

Portion of building collapses during renovation in south Mumbai; no casualties

Portion of building collapses during renovation in south Mumbai; no casualties

Press Trust Of India
Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) A portion of a five-storey building under renovation collapsed in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai on Tuesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident took place at a ground-plus-four storey structure at Vardhman junction, Lohar Chawl area of Kalbadevi around 4.30 pm, he said.

A portion of the building, which was under renovation, collapsed, he said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

On being alerted, the fire bridge reached the spot along with the police and civic staff, the official said.

Earlier this month, an elderly worker died and two others were injured when the roof of a building inside JJ Hospital premises collapsed during some construction work. PTI KK ARU ARU

Published April 19th, 2022 at 21:17 IST

