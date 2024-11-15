Published 01:19 IST, November 16th 2024
Possible Short Circuit Triggered Fire At Jhansi Hospital Claiming 10 Infants Lives, Claim Police
A deadly fire broke out at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, on Friday night, claiming lives of 10 children and injuring several others.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jhansi hospital fire | Image: X/ Screen Grab
