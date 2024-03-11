Updated May 6th, 2022 at 15:17 IST
Post-1947, country suffered due to wrong economic policies, visionless leadership: Gadkari
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' business meet here, Gadkari underlined the need to bring down imports and increase exports.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that due to the "wrong economic policies, corrupt governance and visionless leadership" post-Independence, the country suffered heavy losses, but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, people are now talking about "self-reliant, happy, prosperous and powerful" India.
"...We are a rich nation with poor population. Post-1947, due to the wrong economic policies, bad and corrupt governance and visionless leadership, we suffered heavy losses. But now under the leadership of PM Modiji, we are talking about 'aatmanirbhar' Bharat, we are talking about happy, prosperous and powerful India," the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.
He added that PM Modi promoted the thought of 'swadeshi' given by Mahatma Gandhi. "The thought of 'be Indian and buy Indian' should be propogated," he said.
"What can I tell you about business? You have the expertise on that...There is a need to reduce imports and increase exports. I would like to tell you that formulate a policy on the basis of what we are exporting and what we are importing," he said.
