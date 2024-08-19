Published 20:58 IST, August 19th 2024
Post Mortem Report Confirms Abhaya Was Strangulated To Death, States Multiple Perpetrators Involved
The postmortem report of Kolkata gang rape and murder victim Abhaya, on Monday revealed that she was strangulated to death.
Post Mortem Report Reveals Abhaya Was 'Strangulated To Death,' Involvement of More Than One Person | Image: PTI
