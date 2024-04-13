Posts of over 1,200 constables sanctioned, commando force to be set up in HP: CM Sukhu 

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the posts of 1,226 constables have been sanctioned in the police department and setting up of the commando force has also been mooted.

Presiding over the passing out parade at the Police Training College (PTC), Daroh in the state's Kangra district, Sukhu said the state government is committed to modernising and strengthening the police department.

He added that providing sufficient residential accommodation to the police force is another priority for which required budgetary provision would be made, according to a statement issued here.

Exhorting the passed-out trainees to uphold professionalism and commitment towards discharging their duties, the chief minister said the government is also planning to set up a Police Academy in Kangra district.

Sukhu congratulated all the trainees and hoped that they would serve with utmost discipline.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has played a commendable role during the recent monsoon disaster in the state, he said.

Sukhu added that the police extended its best efforts in the rescue and relief operations across the state along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The chief minister earlier inspected the parade of 1,093 trainee police constables, including 271 women trainees, and also took a salute of the march past. The trainees demonstrated weapon striping and assembling, unarmed combat, commando combat, weapon PT and mass PT.

He inaugurated 12 type-III residences, barracks for 320 trainees and a Flood and Drowning Centre at Daroh that has been constructed at a cost of Rs 21 crore.

The chief minister gave away prizes to the meritorious trainees and trainers in various fields.

He also released the 33rd edition of the monthly magazine of the Police Training College (PTC) Daroh.

Sukhu presented an appointment letter to IPS officer Saju Ram Rana's son Sahil Rana. The IPS officer died on duty in Dharamshala due to a heart attack in January 2023.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, while delivering the welcome address, thanked the chief minister for sanctioning various posts in the police and said that this will help in filling up vacancies.

The DGP said that high standards were adopted during the training of this batch. He added that PTC Daroh has been ranked the best in training at the national and north zone levels.

PTC Daroh Principal Vimal Gupta presented the college's annual report.

Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Sanjay Awasthi, Kishori Lal and Ashish Butail were among others present on the occasion along with MLA Yadvinder Goma, former MLA Jagjeevan Pal, ADGP Armed Police and Training Abhishek Trivedi and Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal.