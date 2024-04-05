×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Power Outage at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium Before SRH vs CSK Match Over Rs 3cr Dues

The incident occurred when the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings was scheduled.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Earlier, a notice was sent to the Hyderabad Cricket Association Stadium for a total payment of Rs 3.05 crores. | Image:Wikipedia
Hyderabad: On Thursday, the Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed a significant power cut by the Electricity Board, for not paying due worth Rs 1.67 crores.

The incident occurred when the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings was scheduled.

This prompted an immediate legal intervention by the court which directed the Electricity Board officials to reconnect the power supply provided by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) paying half of the payment of Rs 1.41 crores.

The court further instructed that the remaining two pending instalments could be done with one paid by the end of April and the remaining quarter by the end of May this year.

Earlier, a notice was sent to the Hyderabad Cricket Association Stadium for a total payment of  Rs 3.05 crores including surcharges for a theft of energy case linked to the stadium's service connection. However, the power was restored yesterday granting HCA an extension of one more day.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

