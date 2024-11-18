Published 00:08 IST, November 18th 2024
Power Shutdown in Over 30 Areas in Chennai on Monday
Power outage in 30+ Chennai areas, including Thirumullaivoyal and Tondiarpet, on Monday (9 am-2 pm) for TANGEDCO maintenance. Plan accordingly.
Power Shutdown in Over 30 Areas in Chennai on Monday | Image: Republic
