Powerful Way to Bring Peace: PM Modi's Life Mantra on World Meditation Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday encouraged people to make meditation a daily habit, calling it a powerful tool for bringing peace and harmony into life.

Marking World Meditation Day, PM Modi shared his thoughts in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He highlighted the importance of meditation in today’s fast-paced world and suggested using apps and guided videos to help integrate it into daily routines.

"Today, on World Meditation Day, I call upon everyone to make meditation a part of their daily lives and experience its transformative potential. Meditation is a powerful way to bring peace and harmony to one's life, as well as to our society and planet," he wrote.

World Meditation Day: Significance and Recognition

The United Nations General Assembly declared December 21 as World Meditation Day to raise awareness about the mental and physical health benefits of meditation. According to the UN, this day emphasizes everyone’s right to achieve the highest possible standards of mental and physical health.

The UN also acknowledged the complementary role of yoga and meditation in promoting well-being, underlining their importance as holistic health practices.