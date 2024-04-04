×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Powering Dreams and Fortunes: Chandrayaan-3 Tech Hero Now a Billionaire

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ramesh Kunhikannan: From Electronics Entrepreneur to Billionaire Powering India's Space Triumph with Chandrayaan-3
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: With a remarkable net worth of $1.2 billion, Ramesh Kunhikannan made his debut on the Forbes Billionaires List 2024. This achievement placed him among the ranks of the world's wealthiest individuals, alongside notable figures like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, and Jeff Bezos. Kunhikannan, aged 60, attained billionaire status following India's success in space exploration with the Chandrayaan-3 mission in August 2023.

  • Ramesh Kunhikannan, the founder and managing director of Kaynes Technology, a prominent electronics manufacturer headquartered in Mysore, India, holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Engineering, Mysore.
  • He established Kaynes Technology in 1988, initially focusing on contract manufacturing of electronics. In 1996, his wife, Savitha Ramesh, joined the company and now serves as its chairperson.
  • Kunhikannan played a vital role in India's historic Chandrayaan-3 mission by supplying electronic systems for both the rover and the lander.
  • With a 64% stake in Kaynes Technology, Kunhikannan saw a significant increase in the company's share values following the success of Chandrayaan-3.
  • Even before this achievement, the company had been performing impressively, with its shares tripling in value since debuting on the share market in November 2022. As a result of these developments, Kunhikannan's net worth soared to $1.2 billion, earning him a coveted spot on the Forbes Billionaires List.
Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

