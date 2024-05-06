Prajwal Revanna Case: SIT Announces Helpline For Sexual Abuse Victims, Asks To Not Share Videos

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged sexual harassment of women by Prajwal Revanna has announced a helpline number for the victims. SIT chief and Additional Director General of Police B K Singh said in a statement the victims can call 6360938947.

Karnataka government has constituted a SIT to probe the sexual harassment allegations against sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna after some objectionable videos went viral on social media platforms. While Prajwal has fled the country, his father and MLA H D Revanna has been arrested and remanded to police custody for kidnapping a woman allegedly sexually assaulted by the 33-year-old MP.

Don't Share Videos of Victims: SIT

The SIT asked the internet users to not share the videos of the victims. The SIT also warned people at large not to share the videos showing women being sexually assaulted and molested allegedly by Revanna on social media or personal messenger applications.

The SIT asserted that doing so asserting that it would damage the reputation and honour of victim, many of whom have already left their hometowns. The SIT warned that strict action would be taken against ones sharing the videos. "It is easy to trace people sharing these videos on messenger services, so action will be taken against such individuals," Singh said.

All About Sex Videos Case Involving Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna , 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. Revanna is currently embroiled in an alleged sexual harassment cases as many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Revanna. The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

Following the SIT inquiry in the matter, the Janata Dal Secular suspended Revanna from the party. Senior JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Revanna has been suspended till SIT's investigation is completed. "We welcome the SIT probe. The suspension is until the SIT report on Prajwal's role comes out. If it comes in the report that he is guilty, he will be permanently suspended," said Kumaraswamy at a press conference.

Revanna Flees the Country

Revanna after being accused of sexually harassing thousands of women, fled the country. Revanna took a direct flight to Germany on April 27, Republic has exclusively learnt. He had claimed that the videos are morphed and have been deliberately circulated to tarnish his image amid the ongoing elections.

Blue-corner notice has been issued against Revanna, following a look-out notice and he is likely to surrender before the Indian authorities.

(With Agency Inputs)

