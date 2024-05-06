Prajwal Revanna Case: Victims Forced to Leave Homes As Sexual Assault Videos Get Circulated

Advertisement

Hassan: In an unfortunate incident, several women in Karnataka's Hassan have been compelled to leave their homes following the circulation of the videos of the sexual assault allegedly at the hands of suspended JD(S) leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

A local reportedly said that the entire district was in the control of JD(S) MLA HD Revanna. He said that such was the situation that if one spoke ill about the Revannas, it would reach them due to their massive following.

Advertisement

A woman who worked as a house help at Revanna's residence had to flee from her home as her videos started to circulate among the locals.

A former Zilla Panchayat member who filed a rape case against Prajwal, as well as several other women in the district, are now believed to be incommunicado. Such is the situation that women who had once shared images with the Hassan MP, have now started to delete them as they are being looked upon with suspicion by their husbands.

Advertisement

Blue Corner Notice to Prajwal

A Blue Corner Notice was issued by the international police cooperation body on Sunday to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities concerning a crime.

Advertisement

SIT Probing Revanna

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna in connection with the alleged kidnapping and illegal confining of a woman carried out a spot inspection at his residence at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on Monday.

Advertisement

In the absence of the Revanna family, the SIT team summoned his lawyer, Gopal, for the spot inspection. Two days ago, the SIT inspected the MLA’s house at Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is facing two cases. One pertains to the molestation of the cook, in which Revanna’s son Prajwal is also an accused.

Advertisement

The second one is a kidnapping case registered on May 2. The victim’s son charged that Revanna’s aide Sathish Babanna took his mother on a bike on April 29 and put her in illegal confinement after videos surfaced showing Prajwal allegedly tying and raping her.

The woman has been rescued. The police team is going around the places where she was allegedly sexually brutalised. Many explicit videos and photographs of several women have surfaced who were allegedly raped, molested and filmed by Prajwal.

Advertisement

The SIT took the two complainants to various locations where the rape and molestation took place.

Meanwhile, Revanna’s lawyer Gopal alleged that the SIT team did not let him inside the JD(S) leader's Basavanagudi house. He charged that he was given notice for the spot inspection but the SIT did not allow him inside.

Advertisement

"I am not allowed inside though I should have been present there. Illegal things are going on. I am not against spot inspection. When the SIT served me a notice to be present here, why I was kept outside? Did I say that I will not cooperate?" Gopal sought to know.

Stating that a list of seized items has to be provided, he wondered whom the SIT will hand over to. "Shouldn’t you (SIT) provide it to the person authorised for spot inspection? The SIT is doing it in a one-sided manner. They are doing it keeping the process away from my glare," the lawyer said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, security personnel are on the alert at the Kempegowda International Airport anticipating the arrival of Prajwal from abroad. A Blue Corner Notice has also been issued against him. (with PTI inputs)