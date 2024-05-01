Advertisement

New Delhi: Main accused in the sex videos case which has rocked Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna said on Wednesday, May 1, that he would not be able to attend the inquiry being conducted by the SIT as he is not in Bangalore. This is Revanna's first reaction after he was accused in the sex vidoes case.

Prajwal Revanna, sitting MP from Hassan, is accused in an alleged sex scandal which is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government. “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon,” said Revanna in a post on X on Wednesday.

Advertisement

ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಲು ನಾನು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಕಾರಣ, ನಾನು ನನ್ನ ವಕೀಲರ ಮೂಲಕ C.I.D ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.



ಸತ್ಯ ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗ ಹೊರಬರಲಿದೆ.



As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon. pic.twitter.com/lyU7YUoJem — Prajwal Revanna (@iPrajwalRevanna)

The case is being investigated by a SIT headed by Additional Director General of Police B K Singh. The SIT was formed by the Karnataka government after a huge cache of explicit videos, allegedly featuring Prajwal, went viral on social media. The team has two other IPS officers of SP rank.

Advertisement

Siddaramaiah Asks Centre to Cancel Revanna's Passport

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah alleged that Revanna used his diplomatic passport to travel abroad, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action to cancel it. In a letter to Modi, he also asked the PM to take other steps such as using diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as international police agenciesto ensure the swift return of the "absconding" member of parliament to face the full force of the law.

Advertisement

"According to reports, sensing the impending police case and arrest, the accused Member of Parliament and NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and travelled abroad on April 27 itself. It is learnt from reports that he is travelling abroad on his diplomatic passport," Siddaramaiah said. He said that while the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several women by Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land.

"In this regard, this is to urge you kindly to move the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs to take swift action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna and to take such other steps using diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as international police agencies to ensure the swift return of the absconding Member of Parliament to face the full force of law," the CM said in the letter.

Advertisement

Revanna Suspended by JDS

Revanna has escaped to Germany shortly after polling in the first phase of elections in the state got over on April 26. He is the sitting MP from Hassan and has been fielded by the NDA in this Lok Sabha elections. Following the allegations, Janata Dal Secular has suspended Revanna from the party till the enquiry is over.

Advertisement

Senior JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Revanna has been suspended till SIT's investigation is completed. "We welcome the SIT probe. The suspension is until the SIT report on Prajwal's role comes out. If it comes in the report that he is guilty, he will be permanently suspended," said Kumaraswamy at a press conference.

JD(S) core committee president and MLA GT Devegowda said that the party welcomes SIT probe in the matter. "Regarding allegations on Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the Karnataka government has constituted a SIT and they have started the investigation. We welcome it. As the investigation is on and the report is still awaited, we have decided not to interfere in the process and extend full cooperation to the investigation," said GT Devegowda. “We have also made a unanimous resolution to suspend him (Prajwal) from the party,” he added.

Advertisement

Al About Sex Videos Case Involving Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna , 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. JDS is contesting the elections in alliance with the BJP in the state.

Advertisement

Revanna is currently embroiled in an alleged sex scandal as many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Revanna. The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

Advertisement