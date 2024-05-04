Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing 'sex scandal' controversy surrounding sitting Hassan MP, Prjawal Revanna, some 700 women have written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) demanding strong actions against him and his father HD Revanna.

In the letter, women from various organisations have written to the commission body highlighting eight demands and urging strict actions against the father-son duo over sexual violence and assaults faced by women.

"We strongly condemn the impunity with which Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna have abused their positions as MP and (former) Karnataka Minister respectively and call for their immediate arrest. The deep sense of outrage is not just to the survivors of the crimes perpetrated here, but to all citizens of India, and all custodian institutions that are supposed to uphold women’s constitutional rights in this country. An open, unconditional and immediate apology is owed to each of the women subjected to the horrendous violence here."

The letter states that around 2,976 videos of sexual abuse and violence have been circulating via social media and pen drives.

An FIR was filed against Prajwal and his father HD Revanna by a domestic worker for sexually violating her and her daughter. This instance sparked public protests from different places by outraged women’s groups and citizens, prompting the DGP to seek a report.

Women Demanding Answers to These Questions:

Why has the response of the custodian of women’s rights in the country (NCW) remained so minimal, when no less than a Member of Parliament and a sitting MLA face grave charges of sexual abuse and violence against multiple women, that too in an unprecedented manner?

How was Prajwal Revanna allowed to flee the country on a ‘diplomatic passport’, without having to face the consequences for his atrocious and criminal unlawful actions, and who all in positions of power, facilitated the same?

Why was Prajwal Revanna allowed to contest the Hassan Lok Sabha seat from the NDA, even after his actions of wide-spread sexual abuse were known and even communicated through a letter dated 8th Dec, 2023 by Mr. Devaraje Gowda, a BJP MLA candidate to no less than the Home Minister, Mr. Amit Shah?

By campaigning for a serial sexual abuser like Mr. Prajwal Revanna and allowing him to contest on an MP seat, what message are the Prime Minister and the Home Minister conveying to the women of India?

What Are The Women Demanding:

In the letter, the women urged, "In the light of the above, we call upon the NCW to immediately."

1. Ensure the immediate arrest of Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna based on the FIRs filed against them, as well as arrest of all those involved in concealing or facilitating the offences by Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna.

2. Issue Summons to Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna, to initiate a swift inquiry and proceed to recommend appropriate legal and criminal action against them as per the powers vested in the NCW.

3. Recommend cancellation of Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport and ensure his return to India immediately.

4. Ensure protection of the identities of survivors as well as adequate safety and security to all the women who have faced sexual abuse, who have complained, are likely to complain and are potential witnesses in the case, as per the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018.

5. Ensure necessary psychological, medical, financial and legal support to all the survivors of the sexual assault, as well as rehabilitation in terms of NALSA’s compensation scheme for Women Survivors of Sexual Assault, 2018.

6. Recommend the disqualification of HD Revanna as an MLA and that Prajwal Revanna should not be allowed to assume charge as MP, even if he is declared a winner, until the charges against him are judicially settled and he is held fully accountable for all offences committed.

7. Issue summons to the BJP President to inquire into information available to the ruling party about the criminal activities of Mr. Prajwal Revanna since December 2023 and why no action was taken by it in this regard, when BJP decided to allow the accused to contest as an MP from BJP-led Alliance of NDA, with the Prime Minister himself campaigning for him.

8. Direct all online platforms and digital search engines to de-index and take down the videos and images immediately, to protect the safety and dignity of the survivors. Circulation and distribution of this content online and offline must be strictly forbidden and stern legal action must be taken against those who circulate the videos or images of the women survivors.

