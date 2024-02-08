Advertisement

Ayodhya: In view of VVIP movement for the grand Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, 2024, trains have been prohibited from halting at Ayodhya Dham Junction. As a security measure, several other restrictions have also been planned to be imposed in the day. Roadways buses will also not be allowed to enter the city on January 21 and 22. The buses plying to their destinations via Ayodhya will be diverted to other routes.

Green corridor planned on Lucknow-Ayodhya NH



To facilitate the smooth flow of VVIP movement from Lucknow to Ayodhya, a green corridor will be prepared on Lucknow-Ayodhya National Highway, restricting plying of private vehicles on the route. Private vehicles are allowed to ply on the route only during emergency situations.

The state police have prepared a diversion plan for the day. Arrangements have been made to divert the vehicle coming from neighbouring districts to other routes.



Diversions for heavy vehicles from January 18

Authorities have directed the traffic police to divert the heavy vehicles coming towards Ayodhya from January 18.

Vehicles coming from Basti will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway from Kalvari, Tanda, Akbarpur and Dostpur

Vehicles coming from Gorakhpur will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway from Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Koriram and Dohrighat.

Vehicles coming from Agra-Lucknow Expressway will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway via IIM Road, Alambagh, Nahariya and Shaheed Path

Vehicles coming from Sultanpur will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway from Kurebhar

Vehicles coming from Lucknow and Barabanki will be diverted to Haidergarh via Chokaghat, Jarwal, Colonelganj and Ram Sanehi Ghat.

Similarly, vehicles plying from Kanpur will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway via Raebareli



Diversions from January 21, 22

All vehicles, barring guests, passholders, Ayodhya(UP-42) vehicles, will be diverted from January 21 to 22 on following routes:

Vehicles coming from Lucknow and Barabanki will be diverted to Haidergarh, Dariyabad, Tikaitnagar and Ramnagar via Ram Sanehi Ghat

Similarly, vehicles coming from Basti and Kalwari will be diverted to Akbarpur via Tanda and to Purvanchal Expressway via Dostpur