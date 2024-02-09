English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Pranab's Daughter in Explosive Letter to Rahul Gandhi: Vile Attack on my Dad by Congress Supporter

She claims that she had been cornered ever since she said that the Congress has to "look beyond the leadership of Gandhi-Nehru family."

Digital Desk
Pranab Mukherjee
File photo of Pranab Mukherjee meeting with Rahul Gandhi. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In an explosive open letter to Rahul Gandhi, President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha on Friday alleged that since she released the autobiography of her father, Congress workers and supporters have targeted her. She claims that she had been cornered ever since she said that the Congress has to "look beyond the leadership of Gandhi-Nehru family." “Ever since the book on my father came out...Congress social media and some of the Congress leaders also had been speaking against it. Congress social media had been viciously trolling me.”

Stating that the attack on her grew sharper since her remarks on the Gandhis at the Jaipur Literary Fest, Sharmistha said, “A few days back, on the sideline of the Jaipur LitFest, I made a statement in an interview and I was asked about my views about the Congress. I made it very clear that I am a Congress person, Congress still has a lot of importance to play in national politics. But the Congress should look beyond the leadership of Gandhi-Nehru family...Since then all hell broke loose. All kind of abuses had been heaped upon me. Not only that, dragging my father, the whole contention of that argument as if Congress is like a zamindari of the Gandho-Nehru family.”

Advertisement

Saying that things went out of hands when a Congress supporter started saying “nasty things” to her father and her, she said, "Yesterday, there has been one Congress supporter...he is followed by very senior leaders of Congress...He went berserk, saying all kinds of nasty things...nasty things having sexual connotations...I responded to that tagging Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate, Rahul Gandhi, Congress handle. But there hasn't been any response. So, then I decided to write this open letter to Congress, to Rahul Gandhi and tweeted it...I also tagged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge..."

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

31 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

35 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

41 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

42 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

44 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement