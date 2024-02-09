Advertisement

New Delhi: In an explosive open letter to Rahul Gandhi, President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha on Friday alleged that since she released the autobiography of her father, Congress workers and supporters have targeted her. She claims that she had been cornered ever since she said that the Congress has to "look beyond the leadership of Gandhi-Nehru family." “Ever since the book on my father came out...Congress social media and some of the Congress leaders also had been speaking against it. Congress social media had been viciously trolling me.”

Stating that the attack on her grew sharper since her remarks on the Gandhis at the Jaipur Literary Fest, Sharmistha said, “A few days back, on the sideline of the Jaipur LitFest, I made a statement in an interview and I was asked about my views about the Congress. I made it very clear that I am a Congress person, Congress still has a lot of importance to play in national politics. But the Congress should look beyond the leadership of Gandhi-Nehru family...Since then all hell broke loose. All kind of abuses had been heaped upon me. Not only that, dragging my father, the whole contention of that argument as if Congress is like a zamindari of the Gandho-Nehru family.”

Saying that things went out of hands when a Congress supporter started saying “nasty things” to her father and her, she said, "Yesterday, there has been one Congress supporter...he is followed by very senior leaders of Congress...He went berserk, saying all kinds of nasty things...nasty things having sexual connotations...I responded to that tagging Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate, Rahul Gandhi, Congress handle. But there hasn't been any response. So, then I decided to write this open letter to Congress, to Rahul Gandhi and tweeted it...I also tagged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge..."