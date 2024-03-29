Advertisement

Bengaluru: Police reported that a man from Bengaluru died from a colon burst after his friend inserted the vehicle's electric blow-dryer nozzle into his rectum and blew it up for amusement. Yogesh, 24, allegedly passed away when his friend Murali, 25, jokingly pushed hot air into his rectum, according to the police. On March 25, while Yogesh was visiting the CNS Bike Service Center, where Murali was employed, an event occurred in Bengaluru's Sampigehalli neighborhood. Murali reportedly worked at the service center when his friend Yogesh went to get his two-wheeler washed.

Deadly Prank Kills Man

Following the completion of the motorbike wash, both of them began to play with a powerful electric blow-dryer that is intended to dry cars. According to the police, Murali used the blow-dryer over Yogesh's face, back, and lastly, his rectum. As the warm-hot filtered air entered Yogesh’s body via the anus, his abdomen expanded and he collapsed. Murali, however, hurried him to the hospital, where the medical staff reported that Yogesh's intestines had suffered severe damage as a result of the blow-dyer's high pressure. According to the doctors, Yogesh required urgent surgery. Yogesh, however, did not respond to the medication and passed away on Wednesday morning at a nearby hospital.

Prank Puts Friend Behind Bars

Yogesh was employed as a delivery agent in Bengaluru and was a native of Vijayapura, police added. It was also reported by the police that he resided in Thanisandra with his grandma. Under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, a case has been registered at the Sampigehalli police station. Murali is in police custody. However, the police stated that they needed to see the postmortem report to find out how Yogesh's organs were harmed.

Pulling practical jokes is a common way for people to make videos that they may upload to social media sites like YouTube and Instagram. Today, in the digital age, content creation has become one of the most profitable professional options globally. When it comes to social media, prank videos are one of the most popular categories overall. These funny videos are entertaining to watch, but there's a risk things may go wrong and land you in hot water. The employee of this auto repair shop also encountered significant challenges after playing an accidental prank.