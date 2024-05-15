Advertisement

New Delhi: Prajwal Revanna, prime accused in sexual video tape case is likely to return to India by midnight, sources revealed to Republic Media Network.

According to the flight ticket accessed by Republic, Prajwal's will fly from Germany's Munich at around 12:05 pm and is expected to land in Bengaluru at around 12:30 am on Thursday, May 16. The former JDS leader will be flying in business class.

Ahead of Revanna's arrival, the Special Investigation team is on alert. The team has been carefully monitoring the Bengaluru airport.

This comes a day after Pajwal's father MLA H D Revanna was released from Parappana Agrahara prison on Tuesday, after a Special Court for Elected Representatives granted bail to him in a abduction case of a woman linked to sexual abuse charges against his son. HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 by the SIT officials in the kidnapping case that was registered against him. However, the JDS leader termed this its as "political conspiracy."

As per the police sources, the woman was allegedly kidnapped to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal.

As the imprisoned leader walked out after spending six days in the jail, addressing reporters, Revanna said he will abide by the court orders.

“I will not react to anything. I have immense respect for the judiciary. I complied with the court order for the past 11 days. I will not say anything beyond this. I have faith in God. He only got me out of this situation."

On Tuesday, SIT has conducted raids at seven locations that belonged to the aides of Preetam Gowda after his two of his associates were arrested in connection with the leaking of the sex tapes of Revanna, officials familiar with the matter told media.

As per the official, a team of senior officials conducted simultaneous raids at seven places, including the houses, a bar, a hotel and an office belonging to the associates of Gowda. However, no official statement has been issued on the matter.

(Inputs from PTI)

