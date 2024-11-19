Published 19:38 IST, November 19th 2024
'Prasad' Sold At Hamirpur Temple Shop In Himachal Unfit To Consume: Report
The samples have been found to be unfit for eating. The report made it clear that the rotes being used as 'prasad' were stale and could be harmful for health.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
'Prasad' Sold At Hamirpur Temple Shop In Himachal Unfit To Consume: Report | Image: X
19:38 IST, November 19th 2024