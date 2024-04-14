×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 09:17 IST

Pratapgarh, Antu and Bishnathganj railway stations in UP renamed, check new names here

The affected railway stations are Pratapgarh, Antu, and Bishnathganj, all of which have now been given new names with immediate effect.

Reported by: Ajay Sharma
In a recent development, three railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been renamed. The name changes were implemented based on a circular issued by the Northern Railway authorities. The affected railway stations are Pratapgarh, Antu, and Bishnathganj, all of which have now been given new names with immediate effect.

According to the Northern Railway, Pratapgarh railway station has been renamed as 'Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction,' while Antu station is now known as 'Maa Chandika Devi Dham Antu.' Additionally, Bishnathganj railway station has been renamed as 'Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj.'

"With immediate effect, the names of Railway Stations: 1) Pratapgarh (PBH) to 'Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction'. 2) Antu (ANTU) to 'Maa Chandika Devi Dham Antu'. 3) 'Bishnathganj (BTJ) to Shanidev Dham Bishnathganj' Railway Station in Lucknow Division/Northern Railway," Northern Railway said.

It's worth noting that while the names of these railway stations have been modified, other particulars related to Pratapgarh (PBH), Antu (ANTU), and Bishnathganj (BTJ) Railway Stations, as listed in the 'Alphabetical List of Railway Stations in India' issued by IRCA (Indian Railway Conference Association), New Delhi, will remain unchanged, as stated in the official order.

Published October 6th, 2023 at 09:17 IST

