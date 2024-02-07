English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 07:06 IST

Pratham Darshan: First Picture of Ram Lalla With Golden Bow And Arrow Takes Over Internet

The 4.25-foot idol of Ram Lalla is adorned with symbols such as Swastik, OM, Chakra, and Gada, with the auspicious sign of Sun at his forehead.

Digital Desk
First Darshan of Ram Lalla
First Darshan of Ram Lalla | Image:Republic TV
Pran Pratishtha: Ahead of the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Republic TV has accessed the first glimpse of the face of Ram Lalla. In the picture, the 4.25-foot or 51-inch idol of five-year-old Lord Ram can be seen standing with a golden bow and arrow in his hand. The image reveal the artisanship of Mysuru's sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, who precisely crafted the idol. The intricately designed idol, a sight for sore eyes, is slated for unveiling at the auspicious muhurat of the consecration on January 22 at 12:30 pm. 

Yesterday, the new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple, but it was covered with a cloth. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was brought to the temple on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon, it was placed in the sanctum sanctorum, by Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony.

10 Lord Vishnu Avatars In Ram Lalla Idol

In this article, we will not only offer insights into the idol of Ram Lalla but also provide intricate details. The 4.5-feet Ram Lalla Idol showcases the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu - Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, Krishna, Buddha Kalki. The idol is sculpted from a distinctive Krishna shila (stone) from Bujjegoudanapura village in Mysuru district.   

  • Matsya
  • Kurma
  • Varaha 
  • Narasimha
  • Vamana 
  • Parashurama 
  • Rama 
  • Krishna
  • Buddha 
  • Kalki

 

Swastik, OM, Chakra, and Gada Grace Ram Lalla Idol

The idol of Ram Lalla is adorned with symbols such as Swastik, OM, Chakra, and Gada, with the auspicious sign of Sun at his forehead. At the left bottom of the semi-circle-like structure, Lord Hanuman is featured, while Garuda, the revered King of birds according to Rigveda, graces the right side.  

‘Beginning of Ram Rajya’

As soon as the pictures went viral, netizens took to social media to express their excitement. “The moment Sanatana Dharma followers were waiting for the 5 centuries the first darshan of Ram Lalla which is placed in Bhavya Ram Mandir of  Ayodhya. The beginning of Rama Rajya starts soon”, wrote a user on X. Check out some of the reactions here. 

BJP leader Charu Pragya said, "Raja Ramchandra Ji comes home. After 550 years, we are the lucky generation that gets to witness this historic moment! Overwhelmed. Emotional. Overjoyed."

Pradhan Sankalp

Yesterday Lord Ram's idol was placed in Sanctum Sanctorum amid the chanting of prayers. The 'Pradhan Sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the trust. "The idea behind the 'pradhan sankalp' is that the 'Pratishtha' of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work (related to the temple).

"Apart from this, other rituals were also performed. 'Vastras' were also given to Brahmins and work has been assigned to everyone," he said.

‘Pran Pratishtha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to be completed by 1 pm on January 22. Rituals leading to the consecration ceremony have already begun at the temple, constructed at what many devout believe marks the spot where Lord Ram was born.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

