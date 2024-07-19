sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:55 IST, July 19th 2024

Prayagraj Man Held For Threat to Bomb CM Yogi Adityanath

A man who had threatened to bomb Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media a few days ago has been detained, police said on Friday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A man who had threatened to bomb Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media a few days ago has been detained, police said on Friday | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
  • 1 min read
12:55 IST, July 19th 2024