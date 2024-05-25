Advertisement

Prayagraj/Viral News: A heartwarming video has surfaced on social media of a sweet shop owner from Prayagraj encouraging people to exercise their right to vote.

A sweet shop in Civil Lines area is serving 'Rasmalai' free of cost to those who vote. The whole idea behind serving free Rasmalai in Prayagraj here is to encourage citizens to exercise their voting rights during Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

In the viral video we can see how people are waiting in que for their turn to get free rasmalai after showing voting ink on their finger.

Watch Free Rasmalai Viral Video Here:

Advertisement

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | To encourage people to exercise their right to vote, a sweets shop in Civil Lines area is serving 'Rasmalai' free of cost to those who vote pic.twitter.com/cV4dlmlg0p — ANI (@ANI)

Polling in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is currently on during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Prayagraj, is one of the key constituency in Uttar Pradesh's political arena, with some big names contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024. Notable candidates such as Neeraj Tripathi, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh, holding the command for the Indian National Congress (INC).