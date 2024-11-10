Published 14:47 IST, November 10th 2024
PRD Jawan Beaten to Death with Iron Rod in UP's Kushinagar
PRD personnel are deployed on security duty at police stations, fairs, and traffic operations and also assist police in various tasks.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PRD jawan beaten to death with iron rod in UP's Kushinagar | Image: Representational
