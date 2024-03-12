×

Updated May 7th, 2022 at 12:42 IST

Preacher seeking alms axed to death by youth, accused arrested

Preacher seeking alms axed to death by youth, accused arrested

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Barabanki (UP), May 7 (PTI) A preacher seeking alms in Mallahanpurva village got into a quarrel with a woman following which he was allegedly axed to death by a youth, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Alok Nishad, has been arrested, they said.

Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh said the victim has been identified as Ramchandra Mallah (60), a resident of Lucknow's Chinhat area, who used to seek alms.

On Friday too, he was seeking alms in the village when he got into a quarrel with a woman. Following this, Nishad attacked Mallah with an axe and killed him, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police officer said. PTI CORR NAV NSD NSD

Published May 7th, 2022 at 12:42 IST

