Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Preparations Complete For Counting Of Votes For Bypolls On 7 Assembly Seats In Rajasthan

Published 23:21 IST, November 21st 2024

Preparations Complete For Counting Of Votes For Bypolls On 7 Assembly Seats In Rajasthan

Vote counting for Rajasthan's 7 assembly byelections will begin at 8 am on November 23, with tight security and 141 total rounds across constituencies.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Preparations Complete For Counting Of Votes For Bypolls On 7 Assembly Seats In Rajasthan | Image: PTI/ Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

23:21 IST, November 21st 2024