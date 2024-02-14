President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers at Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan's Dausa | Image: X

Dausa: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered prayers at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

President Murmu was received at the Rajasthan airport by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma



Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Bhajanlal Sharma received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/YY8r2cUNyI — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 13, 2024

She was in the temple for around an hour and attended an aarti.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the president's visit.

Later in the day, she will be visiting the Beneshwar Dham Temple in Dungarpur and attend a Lakhpati Didi congregation at a nearby venue around 3.40 pm.

The president arrived here Tuesday evening and stayed at the Raj Bhavan.