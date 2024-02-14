Updated February 14th, 2024 at 13:46 IST
President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers at Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan's Dausa
Dausa: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered prayers at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.
President Murmu was received at the Rajasthan airport by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
She was in the temple for around an hour and attended an aarti.
Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the president's visit.
Later in the day, she will be visiting the Beneshwar Dham Temple in Dungarpur and attend a Lakhpati Didi congregation at a nearby venue around 3.40 pm.
The president arrived here Tuesday evening and stayed at the Raj Bhavan.
Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:46 IST
