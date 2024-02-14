English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers at Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan's Dausa

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered prayers at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

Digital Desk
President murmu, balaji
President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers at Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan's Dausa | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Dausa: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday offered prayers at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

President Murmu was received at the Rajasthan airport by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
 

She was in the temple for around an hour and attended an aarti.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the president's visit.

Later in the day, she will be visiting the Beneshwar Dham Temple in Dungarpur and attend a Lakhpati Didi congregation at a nearby venue around 3.40 pm.

The president arrived here Tuesday evening and stayed at the Raj Bhavan. 

