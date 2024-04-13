×

Updated June 11th, 2022 at 13:04 IST

President Kovind visits Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shimla, Jun 11 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday morning visited Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR), the world's longest tunnel at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet.

The president arrived in Himachal Pradesh on a two-day visit on Friday.

He entered the tunnel from the north portal in Lahaul valley of Lahaul-Spiti district and reached its south portal in Manali of Kullu district, covering a distance of 9.02 km.

After visiting the tunnel, Kovind expressed his pleasure over the construction of the structure.

This tunnel is associated with the future of the nation, he said.

Earlier, President Kovind reached Sissu village near the north portal of the tunnel in an IAF chopper. On his arrival, he was accorded a traditional welcome.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented him a Thanka painting. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and state cabinet minister Ram Lal Markanda were present on the occasion.

An all-weather road beneath the 13,058-foot-high mountain in Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang Pass, Atal Tunnel Rohtang was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020. The 9.2-km-long tunnel is the world's longest highway single-tube tunnel located above 10,000 feet.

The underpass connects Lahaul of Lahaul-Spiti district and Manali of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

It has become a prime tourist destination after being thrown open to the public by Prime Minister Modi in October 2020.

President Kovind reached Dharamshala on Friday to attend the sixth convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh. PTI DJI IJT

Published June 11th, 2022 at 13:04 IST

Narendra Modi

