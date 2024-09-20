Published 00:56 IST, September 21st 2024
President Murmu Accepts Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation, Appoints Atishi As Delhi Chief Minister
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi and officially appointed Atishi as the CM
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
President Murmu formally accepts Arvind Kejriwal's resignation and appoints Atishi as Delhi CM | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:27 IST, September 20th 2024