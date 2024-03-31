Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna upon veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at the latter's residence in Delhi, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu were also present on this occasion.

President Murmu on Saturday presented the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the four eminent personalities nominated last month for receiving the highest civilian honour.

Former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, eminent agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur received the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

