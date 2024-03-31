Updated March 31st, 2024 at 12:22 IST
President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna Upon Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani
President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna upon veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence in Delhi, on Sunday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna upon veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at the latter's residence in Delhi, on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu were also present on this occasion.
Advertisement
President Murmu on Saturday presented the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the four eminent personalities nominated last month for receiving the highest civilian honour.
Advertisement
Former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, eminent agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur received the Bharat Ratna posthumously.
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 12:17 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.