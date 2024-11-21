Published 13:48 IST, November 21st 2024
President Murmu Hails 'Utkal Keshari' Mahtab's Contribution to Freedom Struggle, Literature
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday hailed freedom fighter and former Odisha chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab and said he was an inspirational leader.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
President Droupadi Murmu | Image: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:48 IST, November 21st 2024