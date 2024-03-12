×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 7th, 2022 at 20:46 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit two Caribbean nations from May 15 to 21

It said Kovind will be in Jamaica from May 15 to 18 during which he will hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, the Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit two Caribbean nations from May 15 to 21
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a week-long visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) beginning May 15, in the first-ever tour to the two Caribbean nations by an Indian head of state.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that the visit reflects a continuation of India's high-level engagement with the countries in the Caribbean region and emphasises its commitment to work with small island developing countries.

"President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a state visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent & Grenadines (SVG) from May 15 to 21. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these countries," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Kovind will be in Jamaica from May 15 to 18 during which he will hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, the Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen.

The President will also meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and other dignitaries.

The MEA said the President will address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Jamaican Parliament.

Jamaica has a 70,000-strong Indian diaspora, which acts as a living bridge with India.

"The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica," the MEA said.

In the second leg of his tour, the President will visit SVG from May 18 to 21.

"During the visit, he will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor General Susan Dougan. He will also meet Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries," the MEA said.

Kovind will also address the House of Assembly of SVG, it said.

Jamaica and SVG are active members in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

"The first-ever Head of State visit to these countries is a continuation of India's high-level engagement with the countries in the Caribbean region and emphasises our continued commitment to work with small island developing countries," the MEA said.

Advertisement

Published May 7th, 2022 at 20:46 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

6 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

6 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

6 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

6 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

6 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

7 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

7 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

10 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

11 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

12 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Live Score: RCB beats MI by 7 wickets

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Hails India's Forces in Pokhran | LIVE

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Faf Du Plessis Joins Camp Ahead Season Opener Against CSK

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  5. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo