Updated February 20th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

#MamataArrestsMedia: Twitterati Outraged, Demand President Rule in Bengal

The unlawful arrest of the Republic journalist has ignited a debate, with some demanding President Rule in Bengal.

Digital Desk
Mamata Arrests Media
Mamata Arrests Media | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: The arrest of R Bangla reporter Santu Pan under the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has sparked widespread condemnation on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). The unlawful arrest of the Republic journalist has ignited a debate, with some calling for the imposition of presidential rule in the state. Simultaneously, there's a determined faction striving tirelessly to dethrone 'Madam' from her throne. 

"The dominant TMC leadership has failed to establish political stability in Sandeshkhali, a brazen crime against married women. Trinamool itself has destroyed the vote bank of the entire state on the cited issue. As a result, Trinamool's fate will be very bad in the next election",  a social media user wrote on X.

How Social Media Reacted to Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

Raj, a Twitter user likened her to German dictator Hitler and said,"𝐌𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫.....𝐂𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬. Hitler refused to see the films on Jewish torture. WB CM refuses to watch live coverage on TV of the sufferings of Sandeshkhali's weeping women voicing their woes of rape and torture."

Another X user said, "The Mamata government has all the time to arrest media personnel but failed to arrest the culprit of Sandeshkhali. It speaks volumes of what the state of affairs has been in West Bengal under TMC." 

Echoing similar sentiments, another X user Aditya Prakash suggested the President rule in the state. “President rule is the only option we have for West Bengal”, he tweeted. 

Arnab Goswami was arrested in the same fashion. To the W.B. government, I would say - jitna enjoy karna hai karlo abhi baad mai jo hoga aap woh seh nahi paaogeVINAASH KAALE VIPREET BUDDHI”, Gurleen Kaur, a social media user tweeted. 

Extending support to Santu Pan, Mansi, another X user said,"I stand by @Santu_republic and @BanglaRepublic for relentlessly exposing the Sandeshkhali horrors! He should come out unharmed. The WB gov and police's ruthlessness is alarming! I worry about the plight of real victims in Sandeshkhali. Hopefully, the courts act swiftly. #MamataArrestsMedia."  

Join The Campaign For Justice

You can also send in your comments. Join the campaign for justice and send us your videos and messages with the hashtag #MamataArrestsMedia. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

