In Rajasthan's Alwar, some girls have filed a complaint alleging that they were being pressurised to befriend Muslim youth, and convert to Islam. | Image: PTI File/Representational Image

Advertisement

Alwar: In a matter that has left the local police as well as the district administration on their toes, a case like ‘The Kerala Story’ has come to light in Rajasthan's Alwar, wherein some Hindu girls from the Kotwali area of the city have lodged a police complaint alleging that their fellow accommodation partners were pressurizing them to befriend Muslim youth, and convert to Islam.

According to R Bharat, the accused women, belonging to the Muslim community, had allegedly threatened the Hindu girls after the latter's refusal to give into their demands of befriending the Muslim youth and then marrying them. Additionally, allegations of some Muslim youth relentlessly calling the complainants while trying to coax them into friendship, and also eventually chasing them, have also surfaced.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the distressed girls submitted a written complaint to the police in this regard. However, the Alwar police reportedly kept the matter under wraps for two days straight and did not provide any information about the entire matter even to their senior officers, multiple reports suggest. Consequently, as the matter was highlighted in the media, the police officers was quick to reprimand the station officer concerned and other police personnel in this regard.

Three youths have been arrested so far, and an FIR under various sections, including forceful pressure for religious conversion and molestation, has been lodged in this regard. Meanwhile, the police are interrogating the three accused in the matter.