English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

'Pressurised to Convert': In Rajasthan's Alwar, Incidents Similar to The Kerala Story Emerge

In Alwar, some girls have filed complaint alleging that their fellow accommodation partners were pressurising them to befriend Muslim youth & convert to Islam.

Digital Desk
In Rajasthan's Alwar, some girls have filed a complaint alleging that they were being pressurised to befriend Muslim youth, and convert to Islam.
In Rajasthan's Alwar, some girls have filed a complaint alleging that they were being pressurised to befriend Muslim youth, and convert to Islam. | Image:PTI File/Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alwar: In a matter that has left the local police as well as the district administration on their toes, a case like ‘The Kerala Story’ has come to light in Rajasthan's Alwar, wherein some Hindu girls from the Kotwali area of the city have lodged a police complaint alleging that their fellow accommodation partners were pressurizing them to befriend Muslim youth, and convert to Islam.

According to R Bharat, the accused women, belonging to the Muslim community, had allegedly threatened the Hindu girls after the latter's refusal to give into their demands of befriending the Muslim youth and then marrying them. Additionally, allegations of some Muslim youth relentlessly calling the complainants while trying to coax them into friendship, and also eventually chasing them, have also surfaced.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the distressed girls submitted a written complaint to the police in this regard. However, the Alwar police reportedly kept the matter under wraps for two days straight and did not provide any information about the entire matter even to their senior officers, multiple reports suggest. Consequently, as the matter was highlighted in the media, the police officers was quick to reprimand the station officer concerned and other police personnel in this regard.

Three youths have been arrested so far, and an FIR under various sections, including forceful pressure for religious conversion and molestation, has been lodged in this regard. Meanwhile, the police are interrogating the three accused in the matter.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

5 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

7 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

7 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

19 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

20 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

20 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

20 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: BJP Likely to Field Top Guns For Lok Sabha 2024; CEC Meet Underway

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Lanning, Shafali open for Delhi

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. After Pro-Pak Slogan, Karnataka Congress Leader Finds 'Pak Not Enemy'

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News25 minutes ago

  5. Hacked by Pakistani Group, Burger Singh Replies with Humour

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo