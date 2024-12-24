'Prevent Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Enrolment': Delhi Govt's Big Direction for Schools

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a major decision, has asked Delhi schools to prevent the enrolment of ‘illegal Bangladeshi migrants’. With constant attacks on temples and Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following the overthrow of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, relations between India and Bangladesh are extremely sensitive. As Bangladesh remains on the boil, several immigrants are making an attempt to cross the border and come to India and these efforts are being stopped time and again.

‘Prevent Enrolment of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants'

The Directorate of Education on Monday asked schools in Delhi to prevent the enrolment of ‘illegal Bangladeshi migrants’ by ensuring a strict document verification process during admission.

"Schools must ensure strict admission procedures, verification of students' documentation to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants' enrolment... implementation of greater scrutiny to detect and prevent unauthorised admissions of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in particular," according to the circular.

It directed the heads of all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools to refer to the local police and the revenue authority any case where they have doubts.

Directorate of Education (DoE) Gives Instructions to Delhi Schools

The Directorate of Education further instructed the school heads to ensure that a careful process is followed to verify and handle all necessary documentation when enrolling the children of migrants. The District Directorate of Education (districts/zones) were directed to submit weekly reports of all such cases to the school branch headquarters and the Directorate of Education.

Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal on Rohingyas Settling in National Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said BJP members are bringing "Rohingyas to Delhi by crossing the border from Bangladesh, providing them with EWS flats and facilities that rightfully belong to the people of Delhi". "On the other hand, there is the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government, which is taking every possible step to ensure that the rights of Delhiites are not given to the Rohingyas. Today, the Delhi government's education department issued strict orders that no Rohingya should be admitted to Delhi's government schools," she posted on X.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, "We will not allow the BJP to settle Rohingyas in Delhi under any circumstances. We will not let the BJP give the flats, jobs, or rights of Delhi's poor to the Rohingyas."

MCD Orders Identification of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrant Children in Schools

This comes days after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an order to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools and to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificate. An order has also been issued for all zones to take appropriate action to remove encroachment made by illegal Bangladeshi migrants. "Education Department to take appropriate preventive measures to identify illegal Bangladeshi Migrants while giving admission in Municipal Schools. It is also requested that proper identification & verification drive may also be undertaken to identify the illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools," B P Bhardwaj Deputy Commissioner (HQ) MCD said.

"Public Health Department is requested to take all precautionary preventive measures while doing Birth Registration & issuing Birth certificates and shall ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificate. In addition to this, they will also undertake identification/verification drive to identify the registrants of Birth Certificate issued to illegal Bangladeshi Migrants," MCD added.