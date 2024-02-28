Advertisement

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath attacked on opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said previous political parties were sympathisers of rioters and conspired to dismantle the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) by abolishing 54 of its companies, PTI.

CM Yogi today laid the foundation of 144 infrastructural development projects worth ₹ 2310 crore for police here at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath announced that a special security force will be formed in Uttar Pradesh soon.

Advertisement

He said that, “PAC played an important role in handling communal riots and violence in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing on the role of UP police in the state law and order”, according to PTI.

He also appreciated the behaviour of state police. CM yogi Adityanath emphasized on the zero tolerance policy in the state law and order issues.

Advertisement

He said Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have cyber police station in all 75 districts.