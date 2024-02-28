Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

‘Sympathisers of Rioters’: Previous Opposition Govts Conspired to Dismantle PAC, UP CM Yogi Says

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said previous political parties were sympathisers of rioters and conspired to dismantle the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC)

Digital Desk
Previous governments conspired to dismantle PAC: CM Yogi Adityanath
Previous governments conspired to dismantle PAC: CM Yogi Adityanath | Image:PTI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath attacked on opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said previous political parties were sympathisers of rioters and conspired to dismantle the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) by abolishing 54 of its companies, PTI.

CM Yogi today laid the foundation of 144 infrastructural development projects worth ₹ 2310 crore for police here at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath announced that a special security force will be formed in Uttar Pradesh soon.

Advertisement

He said that, “PAC played an important role in handling communal riots and violence in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing on the role of UP police in the state law and order”, according to PTI. 

He also appreciated the behaviour of state police. CM yogi Adityanath emphasized on the zero tolerance policy in the state law and order issues.

Advertisement

He said Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have cyber police station in all 75 districts. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

an hour ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

5 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

5 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

6 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

19 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

19 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

20 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

20 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

20 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

20 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 2 Held in Connection With Murder of 15-Year-Old E-Rickshaw Driver

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai set 162-run target for Warriorz

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. This Is How Anupam Kher First Met Late Actor Satish Kaushik in 1975

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Calcutta HC Allows Fact-Finding Team to Visit Sandeshkhali on March 1

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha To Be Shot In Black And White?

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo