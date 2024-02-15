Advertisement

Chandigarh: The agitation by farmer unions have resulted in rising prices of vegetables and essential commodities in different states. Due to farmers’ protest various interstate borders have been blocked, thereby affecting the supply of veggies in the markets. The situation is expected to aggravate further as farmers are protesting on Delhi borders for the third day on Thursday.

Several cities like Chandigarh and Meerut are witnessing a rise in vegetable prices. According to sources, the prices at some places have even gone up by around 50 per cent. The prices are rising given that various borders are blocked and the trucks transporting vegetables have to take an extra mile and burn extra fuel to deliver at the designated places.

Advertisement

In Chandigarh, vegetable supply mostly comes from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Whereas, fruits and vegetable supply to Meerut mostly comes from Delhi and Punjab. Traders believe that if the vegetable supply gets more affected, the prices might rise further.

