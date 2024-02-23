Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a major step to boost India’s cooperative sector, is all set to inaugurate the pilot project of ‘World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan’ in the sector across 11 states. This is being done in 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) of 11 States.

Prime Minister Modi, during the event, will also lay the foundation stone for additional 500 PACS across the country for construction of godowns and other agricultural infrastructure under the initiative, which aims to seamlessly integrate PACS godowns with the food grain supply chain, fortifying food security and fostering economic development in the country with a collaborative effort supported by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and spearheaded by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Project has been approved with financial outlay of over Rs 2500 cr

In order to strengthen the cooperative sector of the country, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key initiatives for the sector on February 24 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the initiative is being implemented through convergence of various existing schemes like the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Agriculture Marketing Infrastructure (AMI), and others to enable PACS participating in the project to avail subsidies and interest subvention benefits for undertaking infrastructure development.

Additionally, the prime minister will inaugurate a project for computerization in 18,000 PACS across the country, aligning with the government's vision of ‘Sahakar se Samridhi’ aimed at rejuvenating the cooperative sector and empowering small and marginal farmers.

The monumental project has been approved with a financial outlay of more than Rs 2,500 crore.

This initiative involves transitioning all functional PACS onto a unified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) based national software, ensuring seamless integration and connectivity.

The project aims to enhance the operation efficiency and governance of PACS, thus benefiting crores of small and marginal farmers.

Officials said that NABARD has developed the National Level Common Software for this project, tailored to meet the diverse needs of PACS across the country. Onboarding of 18,000 PACS on ERP software has been completed, marking a significant milestone in the project's implementation.

