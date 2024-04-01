×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Prince Harry to Return to UK Amid King Charles and Kate Middleton' Cancer Troubles?

Prince Harry is prepared to come to the UK in just weeks, but Royal author Tom Quinn has said that he will have "some explaining" to do if his plans collapses.

Reported by: Nishtha Narayan
Prince Harry
Prince Harry to Return to UK Amid King Charles and Kate Middleton' Cancer Troubles? | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

London: Prince Harry is prepared to come to the UK in just weeks, but Royal author Tom Quinn has said that he will have "some explaining" to do if his plans collapses. 

The Duke of Sussex is all set to return to the UK next month to celebrate 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. He is anticipated to speak at a special service at the event, which will take place at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8.

Advertisement

Harry is expected to return to the UK as not going to the event would shed light on his difficult relationship with prince William, Royal author Tom Quinn told Mirror. 

He added that "Barring a major upset", Harry will surely return to the UK for the Invictus games in May-- its his baby. 

Advertisement

Quinn further stated that if Harry decides not to come, it will take him some explaining, because everyone will assume its because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him.

Tom went on to say that not coming  would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children. Tom added that no one is going to be fooled by these excuses. 

Advertisement

The burning question is how will Harry and Kate reduce awkwardness. Quinn told to The Mirror that prince William and Kate are worried about whether Meghan would accompany Harry on his tour, since it could trigger tension among the members of the Royal family. He pressed that extensive preparations will help lighten up the inevitable embarrassment. 

The Royal author stated that if Harry avoids meeting his brother and Kate, there will be more damaging speculation than if they try to patch things up just enough to cope with a short meeting. 

Advertisement

The Invictus Games celebrations comes in the aftermath of the UK government's announcement that a multi-million-pound bid to see the games hosted in Birmingham in 2027.

Harry talked about his  plans to return to the UK following his small visit to meet King Charles back in February. The Duke of Sussex had a half-an-hour conversation with his father after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement

However, it's still unknown if the Sussexes were aware of Kate's health problems prior to her declaration.
 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Everton announces loss

Everton announces loss

a few seconds ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

ECI

5 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

Oppn Unites Over Kejriwal

10 minutes ago
Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League

Churchill beat TRAU FC

12 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6 AM Wake-up Call to 5:30

12 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

CM Kejriwal News Updates

16 minutes ago
Trent Boult

MI vs RR: Standouts

18 minutes ago
Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top 5 in table

25 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al Jazeera Closure

30 minutes ago
Riyan Parag against Mumbai Indians

RR beat MI by 6 wickets

35 minutes ago
Google

Google to destroy browsin

38 minutes ago
Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City beat Hyd FC

38 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Return

39 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR

an hour ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

an hour ago
Byju Raveendran

BYJU's delays March pay

an hour ago
Heeriye

DQ in Heeriye Video

an hour ago
Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. At 25, Sambhavi Choudhary Youngest Dalit Woman in Fray For LS Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies on the Spot in Bus Accident in Naina Devi Town

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Zomato Delists Patiala's Cake Kanha Bakery After Girl's Death

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo