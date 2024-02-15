Advertisement

Sandeshkhali Latest News: Amidst the turmoil and unrest in Sandeshkhali, the indifference of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan towards the plight of women in the district has been hogging the limelight. While violence and protests continue to grip the region, concerns have been raised about the apparent lack of attention from the TMC leader towards addressing the pressing issues faced by women.

At a time when Sandeshkhali is burning, the TMC leader shared photos of her celebrating Valentine's Day with her actor-husband Yash Dasgupta. Draped in a crimson gown, Nusrat Jahan captured attention with a Valentine's Day-themed photoshoot. Sharing glimpses of the shoot on her official Instagram account, she added a touch of glamour amidst ongoing events, drawing criticism from the BJP. Check her post here.

Priorities Matter

Launching a scathing attack on the TMC MP, the Bengal BJP in a post on X said," Priorities matter: In Sandeshkhali, women are protesting for their respect. Meanwhile, the TMC MP of Basirhat is celebrating Valentine's Day."



Priorities matter:



In Sandeshkhali, women are protesting for their respect. Meanwhile, the TMC MP of Basirhat is celebrating Valentine's Day. #ShameOnMamata #SandeshKhaliHorror pic.twitter.com/bQ4weZFH51 — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) February 14, 2024

BJP Questions Mamata's Silence

The BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the assembly demanding a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali, which has witnessed protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders. Banerjee was not present at the House.

Led by BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga, the BJP legislators demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay asked them to maintain order.

Following this, the BJP legislators shouted slogans against the government and staged a walkout. "We decided to walk out as there is no statement from the chief minister on the issue. Total lawlessness prevails in Sandeshkhali and we are not allowed to go there," Tigga told reporters.

BJP vs TMC

TMC Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh said the BJP is trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state and is "disrupting" Assembly proceedings. On Monday, six BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended from the House over protests regarding the Sandeshkhali issue.

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers. The accusations against Shajahan and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam.