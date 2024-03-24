×

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 07:03 IST

Prisoner escapes during Mumbai hospital visit, caught from crematorium hours later

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale said the man, Vivek Vishwanath Torde, an autorickshaw driver from Bhayandar in Thane district, was arrested at the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational Image
Representational Image | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

 A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner escaped from a Mumbai hospital where he was taken by the police for treatment on Wednesday, but was traced to a crematorium four hours later and arrested, an official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale said the man, Vivek Vishwanath Torde, an autorickshaw driver from Bhayandar in Thane district, was arrested in a criminal case and lodged at the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai as an undertrial.

On Wednesday, he was taken to Maharashtra government-run JJ Hospital in central Mumbai for treatment of an ailment by the Navi Mumbai police when he escaped from the medical facility, he said. The JJ Marg police alerted their counterparts in Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) about the escapee and a search was launched for him, he said.

Torde was a resident of Indira Nagar slums under Navghar police station limits. After four hours of search, he was found hiding in a crematorium in Indira Nagar slums from where he was arrested and handed over to the JJ Marg police, said the officer. 

Published September 7th, 2023 at 07:03 IST

