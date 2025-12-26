Death Trap For Passengers: Amid Rise In Accidents, Republic Sting Exposes Why Private Buses Are Catching Fire Often

New Delhi: A huge spike in bus fire accidents has raised serious questions on the safety of a mode of transport that lakhs of Indians rely on across the country.

Since 2013, at least 130 people, involved in at least seven major fires on buses, paid with their lives.

The latest incidents, where 21 people were killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool On October 24 and 20 lost their lives in Thaiyat village of Rajasthan on October 14, have raised the same concerns where flammable interiors, blocked or narrow exits, non-existent or inoperable emergency exits, no safety equipment, little time for passengers to react, and poorly-trained staff, mainly led to the accidents.

Despite proper safety standards in place, a lack of implementation on bus operators' part and other factors indicate people are indirectly signing up for journeys on vehicles that could be death traps.

What Republic Sting Exposes

Following a tremendous spike in bus accidents, a Republic TV sting exposed series of reasons why the buses are catching fire. As per the visuals accessed by Republic, one can clearly see overloading of diesel cans in the passenger buses following which the buses are burning despite minor accidents. Furthermore, the usage of rubber tyres has also added to the reason behind the accidents, raising serious questions on the transport ministry which has turned a blind eye towards what is being loaded in the passenger buses.

Multiple reasons, including illegal electrical modifications, interior materials and layouts that feed fire, exits that failed when needed, firefighting tools ceasing to work, are some of the reasons behind the large-scale bus accidents.

Latest Bus accidents

Recently, 5 people lost their lives after a private sleeper bus caught fire after being hit by a truck in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, sparking safety concerns. The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, covering over 300 kilometers, when the accident occurred on the National Highway-48 (NH-48) in the early hours of Thursday, around 2:30 am. The bus was hit by a truck coming from the other side after it reportedly jumped the divider and crashed into the bus. The incident.

The Andhra Pradesh (Kurnool) Bus Fire shocked people nationwide where the accident in October left 20 passengers dead. The incident occurred in the early hours of October 24, when a Bengaluru-bound sleeper bus ran over a motorbike that had already met an accident at Chinna Tekuru village. The bike got caught underneath the bus and was dragged along, causing its fuel tank cap to open and ignite, leading to a massive fire that engulfed the bus.

In another incident, at least 20 people died and several others sustained injuries after a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat village in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire broke out after smoke was seen emerging from the rear section of the moving bus, which had departed from Jaisalmer around 3 p.m. “The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is continuing,” said Jaisalmer Additional SP Kailash Dhan.

Local villagers and passersby rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers until fire and police teams reached the site.

In another case of bus accident, at least two people were killed and twelve others sustained severe burn injuries after a private sleeper bus caught fire on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway today.

The incident occurred at Todi village near Manoharpur when the bus came into contact with a high-tension power line. Five of the critically injured passengers have been referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment, while others are being treated at a hospital in Shahpura.

Bus accidents in India

Bus fire accidents have claimed 64 lives and left 145 people injured across the country, while Karnataka alone reported three such fire-related bus incidents in which 14 people were injured between January 1, 2021, and December 10, 2025, according to data from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.