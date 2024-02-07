English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Private College Teachers in Kerala to Hold Strike Today Over Pending Arrears

According to the union, college teachers in the state have been receiving Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 less per month for the past 5 years.

Manisha Roy
teacher
The main focus during the protest will be on non-payment of Rs 1,500 crore in salary arrears dating back to 2016 by the state government. (Picture used for representative purpose only) | Image:Pixabay
Kochi: In an attempt to draw attention of concerned authorities towards pending salary arrears of teachers in the state, the Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) in association with state employees and teachers organisations will hold a state-wide protest on Wednesday. The highlight of the protest will be non-payment of Rs 1,500 crore in salary arrears dating back to 2016 by the state government. 

The KPCTA has also claimed denial of dearness allowance since 2019 and PhD increment and surrender benefits. According to the union, college teachers in the state have been receiving Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 less per month for the past 5 years.

One-day salary cut for Govt staff participating in strike

The state government has said that those govt employees who will participate in the strike will be considered absent for the day and have to face a salary cut for a day. According to media reports, The Kerala State Teachers’ Association has also urged the protesters to cancel the strike called by ‘Congress-backed’ government employees and teachers’ organisations.

According to the govt order over attendance and salary cut, no leave will be granted to employees on Wednesday, barring emergency situations. Those who will apply for medical leave on the day will have to furnish a medical certificate signed and sealed by a government doctor. In case, the department head suspects the authenticity of the medical certificate, the employee will be required to appear before a medical board.

The KPCTA state executive panel said teachers holding the strike were willing to forgo their salary for the day.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

