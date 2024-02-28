Updated September 11th, 2021 at 14:51 IST
Private hospital in Muzaffarnagar sealed for lack of licence
The health department sealed a private hospital in Muzaffarnagar allegedly for lack of a licence and arrested two people, officials said Saturday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The health department sealed a private hospital in Muzaffarnagar allegedly for lack of a licence and arrested two people, officials said Saturday.
They said the action was taken after a health department team conducted a raid at City Hospital last evening when the owner allegedly failed to produce a proper licence to run the medical facility.
City Magistrate Abhishek Kumar Singh said a team led by drugs inspector Luv Kush Kumar checked the hospital and also seized medicines worth lakhs of rupees.
The owner failed to show any document authorising him to run a hospital, he said, adding two employees of the facility have been arrested.
Advertisement
Published September 11th, 2021 at 14:51 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.