Priyanka Gandhi's Speech Was Far Better Than Rahul: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha has said that Priyanka Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha was far better than Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , who won her debut Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad, addressed the Parliament on Friday.

Speaking on Rahul and Priyanka's speech, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha said, "People felt that it was a little short speech and that he should have spoken a little more. But it was a really good speech... But I feel that so far, Priyanka Gandhi's speech was far better. Akhilesh Yadav and Kalyan Banerjee also spoke very well... Priyanka Gandhi spoke in depth, with confidence. She covered all issues. Today, Rahul Gandhi spoke well with energy but he should have spoken more... PM will also speak shortly...Enjoy that."

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and tall leaders of that time were part of the Constituent Assembly. All of them signed the draft prepared by Ambedkar Sahib. It was implemented. In all the years that the Congress governed this country, the words (of the Constitution) were implemented. We are proud that we attained freedom for the country and we did not come back by tendering an apology.”

Earlier, Gandhi called the Constitution "document of modern India," and said that the Constitution could never have been written without ancient India and ideas.

Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, the LoP said that the Constitution contains a set of ideas from one philosophy of our nation.

"In my last few speeches, I spoke about the concept of Abay Mudra. The concept of fearlessness, truth and nonviolence and I showed the House images of different religions displaying the Abay Mudra. People call it the longest written Constitution in the world but the Constitution contains a set of ideas from one philosophy of our nation. When we look at the Constitution and we open the Constitution we hear the voices and ideas of Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru. But where do these ideas come from? These ideas came from old profound, traditions in this country. Those ideas came from Shiva, Guru Nanak, Buddha, Kabir, and Mahaavir. When we speak of the Constitution and we show the Constitution of course it is the document of modern India. but it could never have been written without ancient India, and its ideas," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.