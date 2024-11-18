Published 18:57 IST, November 18th 2024
Priyanka Vadra Left Red Faced As BJP Flags Waved At Her Roadshow in Nagpur
Priyanka, who is contesting her first electoral battle in the Wayanad bypoll, led the roadshow on the final day of campaigning before the November 20 polls
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo) | Image: Congress-X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:57 IST, November 18th 2024