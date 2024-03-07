×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Pro-Pak Slogan Row: Ex-Civil Service Officers Urge Vice President to Postpone Oath of Naseer Hussain

Karnataka BJP President Yediyurappa, too, had urged Vice President not to administer the oath to Hussain until the case was resolved.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former All India Service Officials urge VP to halt oath for Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain
Former All India Service Officials urge VP to halt oath for Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain | Image:Republic/ Sansad TV
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: In a letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 24 former All India Service officers have requested to halt the oath-taking ceremony of Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain until investigations into the anti-national statements raised following his win remain pending, as per reports.

The letter said,"Since the slogan ‘PAKISTAN ZINDABAD’ openly shouted inside the precincts of the Legislative House of Karnataka, by the people around the newly elected Member of the Rajya Sabha, the sentiments of the people of Karnataka have severely affected as the newly elected member did not resist such slogans and on the contrary, he has threatened the Representatives of Media around him with objectionable words and rudely shouting at them not to report the incident thereby supporting the open slogans of his supporters.

"We request you not to administer the Oath to the newly elected member of Rajya Sabha Sri Syed Naseer Hussain to act as Member of our prestigious Upper House of our Parliament till the investigation in case of the anti-national slogans made on the occasion of his electoral victory is judicially settled in accordance with law", the letter further read.

Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa too had called for legal action against Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, after his supporters chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. Yediyurappa, too, had urged Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar not to administer the oath to Hussain until the case was resolved. He labeled the incident as sedition and demanded a police investigation, referring to the slogan chanters as "anti-India traitors." 

Three individuals were arrested for the incident, identified as Ilthaz from Delhi, Munavar from Bengaluru, and Mohammed Shafi from Haveri, Karnataka. Bengaluru's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) confirmed the arrests and added that they were based on evidence.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

