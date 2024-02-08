Advertisement

MUMBAI: On Monday, a magistrate court in Mumbai directed the police to probe claims made by a man that his social media accounts had been hacked by some unknown persons using a microchip implanted in his body. Last month, Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate BN Chikne directed Charkop police to register an FIR in this regard and conduct an investigation. The order for the same was made available on Monday. According to a report by PTI, the cause for this direction was a complaint by a man known as Sonawane who suspected that a microchip implanted in his body was involved in the hacking of his social media accounts. According to the complaint filed through his advocate Prakash Salsingikar, Sonawane claimed that his various social media accounts, including a new Gmail account, were hacked into by unknown entities despite his taking various precautions such as changing passwords.

Moreover, he claimed in his complaint that this alleged microchip had been used to increase his heart rate on numerous occasions, putting his life in danger. After going through his complaint, the Mumbai court said that, prima facie, it appears there is a disclosure of offences under the Information Technology Act and Section 240 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The court has now asked the authorities to submit a final report on this matter as soon as possible, additionally stating that any documents relating to the matter must be forwarded to the cybercrime division under the Charkop police station for necessary actions.